Market Rasen Town were beaten 3-0 away at rivals AFC Grainthorpe on Saturday.

Substitute Cavan Campbell bagged a brace and Luke Bignall was also on target.

Rasen sit third in the East Lincs Football Combination’s Brian Todd Homes Division Three, 11 points behind leaders GB Kitchens, but with a game in hand.

On Saturday they return to action away at fifth-placed Marsh Rovers.

The match kicks off at 2pm.