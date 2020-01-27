Quickfire start gives Brigg Town first win of 2020

Brigg Town secured their first win of 2020 on Saturday to shoot up the Northern Counties East Football League table.

The Zebras moved up to 13th after their 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Rossington Main, but are still just three points above the bottom three in a crowded bottom half of the table.

A blistering start put Brigg in control, as Ryan Thompson gave the visitors a fourth-minute lead.

And leading scorer Jake Reed doubled the advantage midway through the half with his eighth goal of the season and his first since Brigg’s last win at the end of December.

Town face another team battling to escape the bottom three on Saturday when they entertain 15th-placed Dronfield Town at the Hawthorns.

Kick-off is 3pm.

* Brigg Town Reserves face a second successive blank weekend as their break from Lincolnshire League programme continues.

They return on Saturday, February 8 at home to Horncastle Town.