PHOTO GALLERY: Horncastle Town 5 Brigg Town DS 1

Horncastle Town 5 Brigg Town Development Squad 1

Braces from Luke Blondel and Liam Papworth saw Horncastle Town sink struggling Brigg Town Development 5-1 on Saturday.

Andrew Bullivant.

Michael Harness was also on target for the Wongers in their victory.

Manager Andrew Shinn stressed the importance of victory against the side who now sit second-bottom as Town enter a hectic March including home and away fixtures with defending champions Skegness Town and two cup semi-finals.

And he got his wish at The Wong on Saturday.

With the Lincs League table readjusted following the resignation of AFC Boston, Horncastle sit second in the table, two points behind Ruston Sports.

Scott Lowman.

Amodoy Jarra notched the Brigg consolation.

John Aron was there to capture the action...

Horncastle v Brigg.

Hc Football v Brigg

Michael Stones.

Scott Lowman''''Hc Football v Brigg

Michael Harness.

Nathan Rawdon.

Richard Jackson.