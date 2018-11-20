Perfect fightback gives Brigg CIC fifth straight win at Nettleham

Reece Moody’s last-gasp winner gave Brigg Community Interest Club a brilliant comeback win in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

Brigg found themselves 2-0 down at Nettleham heading into half-time and staring at only their second defeat of the season before staging a perfect second-half fightback.

The visitors made a double change at half-time with Scott Neary and Jake Parker replacing Jake Crossland and Adam Gowing.

Within three minutes Brigg had halved the deficit through Cameron Hill, but he was then forced off and replaced by Jonathan Nicholls.

But despite losing their goalscorer, the visitors were level just two minutes later when Jake Reed pounced to make it 2-2.

With 40 minutes still to play at Mulsanne Park, there looked plenty of time for more goals.

Yet the game remained deadlocked until the 90th minute when Moody popped up with the winner.

The Zebras’ fifth straight win kept them in second place on goal difference and with a game in hand on leaders Gainsborough Trinity who edged to a 2-1 win at Horncastle Town.

On Saturday, Brigg take a break from the league schedule when they entertain Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the quarter-finals of the Lincs Challenge Cup.

Kick-off at the Hawthorns is 2.30pm.