Nine-man Market Rasen Town U16s show fight against the odds

Market Rasen Town FC Under 16s had their first game in two months after a series of weather-enforced cancellations.

The timing of the match came at a bad time with Rasen missing five players through injury or holidays, leaving them with just nine players for the home game with fifth-placed Boston.

Rasen held firm for the opening 10 minutes against the 11 men of Boston on a pitch which was cutting up badly from the recent rain, but the visitors then struck two quick goals.

Just as Boston were looking to add more to their tally, Rasen responded with Joe Lissaman’s neatly-struck free-kick.

Boston soon added a third, only for Rasen to make it 3-2 through another precise Lissaman free-kick.

Midway through the first half Rasen were given further hope when Boston had their captain sent off for a second bookable offence.

But Boston scored twice more before half-time to lead 5-2 at the break.

At the start of the second half they netted their sixth and soon added two more to go 8-2 in front.

But the Rasen lads refused to let Boston have it all their own way as they kept battling back.

A good move was finished with an excellent curling shot into the top corner as Lissaman completed his hat-trick.

The lads kept battling against the superior numbers of their opponents and against a pitch which was becoming more of a mudbath than a football pitch, but it wasn’t to be despite a cracking team performance.

Town next face North Lindum, hoping for an improved result.