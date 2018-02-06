Nine-goal Market Rasen Town march to the top

Leading scorer Kieran Togher hit a hat-trick as Market Rasen Town Reserves stormed to the top of the East Lincs Combination Division Three on Saturday.

With leaders Grimsby Borough Development B in cup action, Town took full advantage with a 9-0 demolition of AFC Grainthorpe at Rase Park - their eighth straight league win.

The home side led just 2-0 at the break, but the floodgates opened in the second half as the strugglers collapsed.

Togher’s treble took his goal tally for the season to 17, while there were doubles for Darren Salmon and substitute George Bennett.

Goals from Ian Smith and Daniel Clark completed the rout, taking Rasen a point clear at the top with eight games to play.

Town are unbeaten in the league since October 7 and entertain fourth-placed GB Kitchens on Saturday. Kick-off is 2pm.