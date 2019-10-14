New-look Market Rasen Town FC claim first win of season

A new-look Market Rasen Town FC celebrated last weekend after registering their first win of the campaign.

The club has endured some difficult times in recent seasons, dropping out of the Lincolnshire League, while last season’s team failed to finish the season in East Lincs Combination after folding.

But new head coach Shaun Bennett has ensured the club still fields a Saturday league side, giving youngsters the chance of regular senior football.

“After last season’s team folded, I’ve put together a young squad mixed with experience.

“I would like to thank mechanic Paul Ryan for the sponsorship of our new kit.”

On Saturday Town hosted their first home game of the season in Division Three and a large crowd were rewarded with their first win of the season, beating AFC Grainthorpe 3-1.

Kerim Djerbi, George Bennett, and Tom Robinson were all on target for Rasen who climbed to sixth with four points from five games.

Rasen are at home once more on Saturday when they entertain Division Two leaders Alford Town at Rase Park in the Charity Cup (kick-off 2pm).

It is all to play for in the second leg of a first-round tie after the two sides drew the first leg 2-2.