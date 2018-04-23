Market Rasen Town U17s reach cup final

Market Rasen Town Under 17s booked their place in the Mid-Lincs NCS Cup final next month thanks to a last-gasp winner from captain Tom Robinson.

After a great 2-1 away win at Lowlands in midweek, Rasen went into the semi-final tie with Retford in great form.

Rase Park was looking immaculate and the weather provided perfect playing conditions, but it was Retford who looked the more at home.

The visitors asserted their style of football from the first minute as Rasen struggled to deal with the direct methods and conceded an early penalty for a foul in the box.

Trailing, Rasen started to play with more urgency, playing the ball on the floor, and just before half-time a great cross into the box by Jack Richards was converted by Liam Korytnickyj to send Rasen in level at the break.

The home side were more comfortable in possession and started to create numerous second-half opportunities.

Retford’s keeper, who was on great form, kept Rasen out on four occasions, but just after the hour, Town were ahead with almost a carbon copy of their first goal.

Ben Hearn whipped in another fantastic cross to the back post where Korytnickyj pounced again to make it 2-1.

Retford threw everything at the game from that point and with 12 minutes left were awarded a second penalty to make it 2-2.

Rasen pushed on and with extra-time looming, won the tie with a minute left to play.

Earning a free-kick wide to the right of the box, Harvey Dent took the free-kick and placed it perfectly for Robinson to head a deserving Rasen team through to the final.

They will face Lincoln United at Sleaford Town FC on Sunday, May 13.

Manager Brian Inman said: “I’m over the moon we’ve got to the final. After a poor start to the season it was one of the targets I set the lads and they’ve done it; I couldn’t be any happier.”