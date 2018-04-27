Market Rasen Town U16s ease past Lindum in home finale

Market Rasen Town Under 16s completed a handsome 4-1 win over North Lindum Hawks United on Wednesday evening in their final home game of the season.

With the cricket season having begun at Rase Park, the match was switched to Newtoft Village Hall, and after a torrential downpour 10 minutes before kick-off, the clouds parted to allow the sun to shine for the rest of the game.

United took the initiative straight from kick-off when a fine through ball down the left wing found the North Lindum winger. He ran past several Rasen players before slotting past stand-in keeper Will Furminger after just 23 seconds.

This gave Rasen the shock they needed as they started to take control with shots from Dan Bailey, Eric Blair and Timmie Temmison forcing saves.

But the Lindum defence held strong and went in at half-time still leading 1-0.

Rasen went straight at Lindum after the break, with Blair’s early shot just wide, and they were soon level when good work down the right saw Bailey cut into the box to fire home his 20th goal of the season.

Town continued to pressure, but Furminger also had to be alert to deal with a series of quick counter-attacks, producing a great display which earned him man-of-the-match.

The second goal came after a Lindum attack was broken up by Rasen’s defence. Furminger launched a long ball upfield which Sancho Jackson controlled neatly to turn and feed a lovely through ball for Bailey to beat the keeper for his second.

Just 10 minutes later the hosts attacked again, this time down the left, with Blair chipping in a cross which found Jackson in space to turn and slot home for 3-1.

Lindum responded from the restart and pressed, but both defence and keeper held firm.

And when another Lindum attack broke down, Rasen piled forward again. Good work down the left from George Hunt, taking play out of defence, saw him combine well with Joe Lissaman whose through ball into the box caused a scramble, and Jackson got the decisive touch to prod home from close range.

The home side kept the pressure on for the rest of the game, just as the clouds started to form again at the final whistle.