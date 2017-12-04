Market Rasen Town U16s battle hard in cup exit

Market Rasen Town Under 16s made the long trip to Boston on Sunday to play A League leaders Wyberton Colts in the first round of the cup.
After a bright start from Rasen, Wyberton soon took control over their C League opposition and after half-an-hour were seven-nil up.
For the last 10 minutes of the first half, Market Rasen started fighting back and were attacking well, but couldn’t find a goal before half-time.
In the second half, Rasen were pressuring their opposition again, but unfortunately were caught out a couple of times with some misguided passes and the A league leader’s raced into a 10-0 lead.
But the Market Rasen lads are not a team to lie down and give up and they fought until the end, even pulling a goal back through Ryan Carr.
It was a hard game for the Rasen lads with every one of them battling well, while a determined, hard-working effort from Tyler Burford earned him the man-of-the-match award.
The team’s focus goes back to the league this weekend with an away game at Grantham Flames.
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.