Market Rasen Town U16s battle hard in cup exit

Market Rasen Town Under 16s made the long trip to Boston on Sunday to play A League leaders Wyberton Colts in the first round of the cup.

After a bright start from Rasen, Wyberton soon took control over their C League opposition and after half-an-hour were seven-nil up.

For the last 10 minutes of the first half, Market Rasen started fighting back and were attacking well, but couldn’t find a goal before half-time.

In the second half, Rasen were pressuring their opposition again, but unfortunately were caught out a couple of times with some misguided passes and the A league leader’s raced into a 10-0 lead.

But the Market Rasen lads are not a team to lie down and give up and they fought until the end, even pulling a goal back through Ryan Carr.

It was a hard game for the Rasen lads with every one of them battling well, while a determined, hard-working effort from Tyler Burford earned him the man-of-the-match award.

The team’s focus goes back to the league this weekend with an away game at Grantham Flames.