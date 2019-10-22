Market Rasen Town threaten Charity Cup upset before exit

Market Rasen Town threatened an upset before bowing out of the Charity Cup after a goal-laden tie.

The East Lincs Combination Division Three side hosted Division Two leaders in the second leg of their cup tie after drawing 2-2 away in the first leg.

Rasen raced into a two-goal lead as Kerim Djerbi struck after two minutes, and George Bennett added a second just three minutes later.

Craig McIntyre also got no the scoresheet five minutes before half-time, but Alford had fought back by this time and the two aides went in still locked together at 3-3 and five apiece on aggregate.

And two second-half goals without reply took Alford into the second round.

Town are without a fixture this weekend, but return on Saturday, November 2 with a tough trip to Horncastle in round two of the County Cup.