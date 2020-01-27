Market Rasen Town take the initiative in cup tie

Market Rasen Town FC made a fine start to their Junior Challenge Cup campaign with a win and clean sheet on Saturday.

Town hosted AFC Grainsthorpe in the first leg of their second round tie, having received a bye in the opening round.

Leading scorer Kerim Djerbi put the home side ahead after 15 minutes with his 13th goal of the season.

And with 10 minutes remaining, George Bennett’s seventh goal of the campaign doubled the advantage to give Rasen the cushion of a two-goal lead going into the away leg on Saturday, February 8.

Town have the chance to climb into fourth spot in Division Three on Saturday when they return to East Lincs Combination action.

They host North Somercotes United Reserves who they trail in the table by two points, looking to avenge a 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Kick-off at Rase Park is 2pm.