Market Rasen Town share derby draw with Louth Vets

A Tom Lingard was on target to help Market Rasen Town to a share of the spoils in a high-scoring draw in the East Lincs Combination on Saturday.

The Town co-manager scored twice and substitute Feranmi Olunloyo was also on target, but the hosts were held to a 4-4 draw by Louth Old Boys Vets.

Karl Nicholson, Andrew Parker, Richard Springthorpe and Graham West were all on target for the Vets.

Back-to-back draws keep Town in third place in Division Three, but having lost further ground on league leaders Barnoldby and second-placed GB Kitchens.

On Saturday, Rasen entertain North Somercotes United Reserves at Rase Park (ko 2.30pm).