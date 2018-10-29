Market Rasen Town see off North Cotes in cup

Market Rasen Town edged into the second round of the Junior Challenge Cup after coming through a seven-goal thriller on Saturday.

Town hosted North Cotes, who play one rung higher in the East Lincs Combination in Division Two.

But the lower-ranked side came through 4-3 thanks to two goals from Jack Richards, George Bennett’s ninth goal of the season and a strike from substitute Nathan Smith.

The knockout success ended a run of four matches without a win for Rasen who return to league action on Saturday.

They entertain Burgh Athletic, who sit two points and three places higher in third. Kick-off at Rase Park is 2pm.