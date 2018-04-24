Market Rasen Town Reserves suffer cup final woe

GB Kitchens ended Market Rasen Town Reserves’ hopes of a league and cup double with two damaging blows inside four days.

Town were beaten 2-1 in the final of the EM Trophy on Saturday as Ross Grant’s double gave Kitchens the silverware. George Bennett replied for Town with all three goals coming in the first half.

And last Tuesday, the same opponents held Town to a 1-1 draw in the East Lincs Combination Division Three, Ben Smith on target for Rasen.

The result saw Rasen slip to third, two points behind new leaders Susie Star and a point adrift of Grimsby Borough, with two matches to play, starting with a must-win trip to Burgh Athletic on Saturday (ko 2.30pm).