Market Rasen Town Reserves stay top despite draw

Market Rasen Town Reserves strengthened their grip in the East Lincs Combination last weekend, despite letting a two-goal lead slip.

Town appeared to be heading to their eighth straight win at Saturday as they forged into a 2-0 half-time lead at Marsh Rovers thanks to goals from George Bennett and Andrew Belt,

But the Marshchapel-based side, who sit seventh in Division Three, fought their way back to a 2-2 draw and a share of the spoils.

The result left the door open to second-placed Grimsby Borough Development to move back to the top, but they failed to take it, suffering a surprise 3-2 home defeat to Mablethorpe Athletic Sports.

The day got even better for Rasen when third-placed Susie Star, who could also have taken top spot, lost heavily, 4-1, at Sutton Rovers Reserves.

Town lead Grimsby by a point and Star by three, with a game in hand on both as they approach the season run-in.

All of the top three are away from home this weekend with Rasen facing a short trip to play Louth Old Boys Vets. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

* Brigg Town Development Squad slumped to their fifth straight defeat on Saturday with a heavy 5-1 loss at Lincolnshire League title challengers Horncastle Town.

Brigg, who announced a new manager in Ben Keatley, last week, were 3-0 down at half-time to goals from Michael Harness, Luke Blondel and Liam Papworth.

Amodoy Jarra responded for the visitors after the break, but Papworth and Blondel both grabbed a second goal to complete the scoring.

Brigg remain second-bottom and are now without a match until Saturday, March 31 when they host Immingham Town in the Lincs Challenge Cup.