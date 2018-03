Market Rasen Town Reserves were knocked off top spot after a first defeat in 11 matches at Sutton Rovers Reserves on Saturday.

George Bennett’s first-half strike took the teams in level at 1-1 at half-time. But despite a goal from substitute Nathan Smith after the break, Rasen went down 3-2.

They slipped to second on goal difference behind Susie Star, but with a game in hand.

On Saturday they host All Star Panthers in the semi-finals of the Mowdales Charity Cup (ko 2pm).