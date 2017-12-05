Market Rasen Town Reserves hit the top of the East Lincs Combination Division Three after their fifth straight league win on Saturday.

Goals from George Bennett, Darren Salmon and Kieran Togher gave Town a comfortable 3-0 victory over Mablethorpe Athletic Sports at Rase Park.

It moved them three points clear of second-placed Susie Star who have a game in hand.

On Saturday they travel to Louth Old Boys Vets, looking to do the double after a 3-1 home win late last month. Kick-off at London Road is 2pm.