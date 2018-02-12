Market Rasen Town Reserves foiled by rain

The weather proved too stern an opponent on Saturday as Market Rasen Town Reserves were forced to call off their home match with GB Kitchens.

Eight straight league wins had propelled Town Reserves to the top of East Lincs Combination Division Three.

But hopes of extending their lead over second-placed Grimsby Borough to four points were dashed when persistent rain led to a waterlogged pitch at Rase Park.

They take a break from the league this weekend as they switch to cup action, weather permitting. Rasen entertain title rivals Susie Star at Rase Park on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the Mowdales Charity Cup. Kick-off is 2pm.