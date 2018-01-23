Market Rasen Town Reserves edge into semi-finals

Market Rasen Town Reserves kept their hopes alive of a league and cup double with a knockout win on Saturday.

Town, who lie second in East Lincs Combination Division Three, moved into the semi-finals of the EM Trophy with a 3-2 win over Sutton Rovers Reserves.

The sides were locked at 1-1 at half-time, but goals from Oliver Boylan and Anthony Tindall, and a George Bennett penalty took the hosts through to a last-four tie against Mablethorpe Athletic Sports or GB Kitchens.

On Saturday, Rasen return to league duties with a home match against fourth-placed Burgh Athletic. Kick-off at Rase Park is 2pm.