Market Rasen Town Reserves ease into Charity Cup semi-finals

A strong second-half showing sent Market Rasen Town Reserves through to the semi-finals of the Mowdales Charity Cup.

Hosting Susie Star in the quarter-final on Saturday, the East Lincs Combination Division Three promotion rivals could not be separated in a goalless first half at Rase Park.

But strikes from Andrew Belt, Ian Smith and second-half substitute Daniel Clark earned the home side safe passage with a 3-0 win.

Town will meet Division One outfit Tetney Rovers in the last four after they edged past Scamblesby 1-0 on Saturday.

There was further good news for Rasen in the league as they retained top spot after title rivals Grimsby Borough Development B were held to a draw.

Grimsby would have gone top with a win at second-bottom AFC Grainthorpe, but Lee Smith’s second-half equaliser earned the home side a surprise point.

It means Rasen keep hold of top spot on goal difference from Grimsby and with a game in hand.