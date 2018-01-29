Market Rasen Town Reserves close in on top spot

Market Rasen Town Reserves moved to within two points of top spot in East Lincs Combination Division Three after winning an 11-goal goalfest at Rase Park on Saturday.

With leaders Grimsby Borough FC Development B in cup action, Rasen took full advantage with their fifth straight win to close the gap to two points of the summit, with a game in hand.

Hosting fourth-placed Burgh Athletic, Rasen had their noses just in front 4-3 at half-time after a rollercoaster first-half.

But the home side eased away after the break to ruin out 7-4 winners.

Andrew belt hit a hat-trick for Rasen, while Thomas Lingard claimed a double, and both Kieran Togher and Nathan Smith struck from the penalty spot, top scorer Togher grabbing his 14th goal of the season.

With Grimsby again cup-tied this weekend, Rasen have the chance to return to the top if they beat second-bottom AFC Grainthorpe at home on Saturday.

Kick-off is 2pm.