Market Rasen Town Reserves beaten by top tier pacesetters in cup semi-final

There was to be no cup shock as Market Rasen Town Reserves fell to in-form higher division opponents on Saturday.

Rasen are flying high near the top of East Lincs Combination Division Three, but came face to face with Division One leaders All Star Panthers in the semi-finals of the Mowdales Charity Cup at Rase Park.

The home side went into the tie with just one defeat in 10, and Thomas Lingard’s fifth goal of the season gave them a lifeline as they went into half-time 3-1 down.

But after the break, the visitors showed why they are five points clear at the top of the league as Callum Blythe completed his hat-trick on the way to a 6-1 victory.

The win sent Panthers threw to cup final showdown with Tetney Rovers, while Town still have chances of a league and cup double, with a place in the EM Trophy final already secure.

Rasen return to league duties this week with a fixture double-header, knowing two wins will send them back above Susie Star who are in cup action this weekend.

They visit promotion rivals Grimsby Borough Development B on Saturday (2.30pm kick-off) in a crucial clash before heading to Louth Old Boys Vets on Tuesday (kick-off 6.15pm).