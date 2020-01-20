Market Rasen Town pipped by league leaders

Market Rasen Town were pipped 1-0 by leaders GB Kitchens as they finally returned to East Lincs Combination action on Saturday.

Town have been without a league fixture since December 7, but were looking to secure a third successive win in Division Three after back-to-back wins before Christmas.

But in a close match, the home side fell to Christian Fawcett’s winner which helped the visitors go three points clear at the summit.

With their mid-table rivals all out of action, Town stayed fourth in Division Three.

The league takes another break this weekend for knockout action as Rasen host AFC Grainthorpe in the Junior Challenge Cup on Saturday at Rase Park (kick-off 1.45pm).

It is the first of a two-legged second round two tie.