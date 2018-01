Market Rasen Town Reserves moved to within a point of the East Lincs Combination Division Three summit on Saturday.

A George Bennett double and Kieran Togher’s 12th goal of the season gave Town a 3-1 home win over Marsh Rovers in their first match of 2018.

It lifted them into second place, two points behind leaders Grimsby Borough Development B with two games in hand.

On Saturday, they are in knockout action in the EM Trophy at home to Sutton Rovers Reserves. Kick-off at Rase Park is 1.45pm.