Market Rasen Town move into Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Market Rasen Town eased into the quarter-finals of the Junior Challenge Cup as they held off a second-leg comeback on Saturday.

Rasen travelled to AFC Grainthorpe for the second round tie carrying a 2-0 lead from the first leg thanks to goals from top scorers George Bennett and Kerim Djerbi.

Shaun Deekens and substitute Jamie Johnson were both on target last season as Grainthorpe looked to get back in the tie, but the visitors salvaged a 2-2 draw against their Division Three rivals to go through 4-2 on aggregate.

In he last eight they will meet the winners of Holton Le Clay and North Thoresby, with the two sides locked at 3-3 after their first leg.

Rasen have a weekend off, but will return to East Lincs Combination action on Saturday, February 22 when they entertain Marsh Rovers at Rase Park.

Rivers have a 100 per cent record from seven league games this season, while Town will go into the match on a three-match unbeaten run.