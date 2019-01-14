Market Rasen Town knock out high-flying GB Kitchens

Market Rasen Town secured a fine knockout win against high-flying opponents on Saturday in the Junior Challenge Cup.

Town hosted GB Kitchens in the second round tie, taking on opponents who lie second in East Lincs Combination Division Three, with just three defeats all season.

The home side, meanwhile, went into the game without a win in three games.

But goals from Tom Robinson, Nathan Smith and Kieran Togher gave Town a 3-1 win to set up a third-round clash with Tetney Rovers.

Market Rasen are without a fixture this weekend, but return to action on Saturday, January 26 when GB Kitchens are once again the visitors in the Town Trophy.