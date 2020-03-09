Market Rasen Town hold high-flying Alford in Trophy

Market Rasen Town upset the odds to hold higher-division opponents in knockout competition on Saturday,

Town, who sit fifth in East Lincs Combination Division Three, hosted Division Two title-chasers Alford Town at Rase Park in the Town Trophy for only their second match in a month.

After a goalless first half, Rasen’s leading scorer Kerim Djerbi put the home side in front just five minutes after the break with his 16th goal of the campaign.

But Corey Lewis levelled for the visitors to deny Rasen a lead going into the second leg in Alford.

The eventual winners will go on to face Grimsby Borough in the semi-finals.

Rasen are without a fixture this weekend, but return on Saturday, March 21 when they head to Division One outfit AFC Holton Le Clay in the quarter-finals of the Junior Challenge Cup (kick-off 2pm).