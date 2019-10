Market Rasen Town FC had an unscheduled weekend off ahead of their tough County Cup trip after their league match was rained off.

Almost 24 hours of heavy rain saw all but two of the East Lincs Combination matches called off because of waterlogged pitches, including Rasen’s home match with North Somercotes United Reserves.

On Saturday, they travel to Lincolnshire League outfit Horncastle Town for a County Junior Cup second round tie (ko 1.30pm).