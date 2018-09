Market Rasen Town maintained their perfect start to the season with a third win from as many starts on Saturday.

They raced into a 3-0 half-time lead before easing to a 5-1 win at home to bottom side East Coast Blades.

The result left them second in Division Three of the East Lincs Combination, behind leaders Barnoldby on goal difference.

Town are home again on Saturday when they entertain AFC Grainthorpe at Rase Park. Kick-off is 2.30pm.