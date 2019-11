Market Rasen Town secured their second league win of the season on Saturday in East Lincs Combination Division Three.

Hosting second-bottom Alford Town Reserves, Rasen won 4-2 at Rase Park, with George Bennett and Kerim Djerbi among the scorers.

The win lifted Town to fifth ahead of Saturday’s EM Trophy clash with Burgh Athletic.

Kick-off at Rase Park is 1.45pm.