Market Rasen Town FC beaten in quarter-final first leg

Market Rasen Town were unable to build on their previous week’s win as they suffered a cup setback to higher division opponents on Saturday.

Town went into Saturday on the back of a 3-0 win over Louth OB in the East Lincs Combination.

But the Division Three side were well beaten in their TC MiniCoaches EM Trophy tie at Burgh Athletic who ply their trade in the division above.

In-form Kerim Djerbi was on target again after half-an-hour, netting his 11th goal of the season for Town.

However, the visitors were sunk by a hat-trick from Scott Larvin and a solo strike from Connor Minor.

This leaves Rasen with a mountain to climb going into the second leg of the quarter-final, at Rase Park on Saturday, January 4.

That will be the club’s next fixture as the league takes a winter break over the festive period.