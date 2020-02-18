Market Rasen Town face unbeaten Rovers in league return

Market Rasen Town get back to business in the East Lincs Combination this weekend.

Town had a scheduled day off on Saturday, yet every league match was wiped out by the weather.

They return with a home fixture against promotion-chasing Marsh Rovers on Saturday at Rase Park (kick-off 2pm).

Town go into the match looking to extend a three-match unbeaten run, but face a side with a 100 per cent league record.

Rovers sit third in Division Three, just four points behind leaders GB Kitchens but with two games in hand.