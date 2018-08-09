Market Rasen Town face Chapel Swifts in season opener

Market Rasen Town will line up in Division Three of the East Lincs Combination for the 2018/19 season.

Fixtures were confirmed last week, and Rasen will open their account at Rase Park in the Charity Cup on Saturday, September 1 against Chapel Swifts.

They begin their league campaign the following Saturday, also at home, against North Somercotes United Reserves.

The club fielded a reserves side in the Combination last season, while their First XI withdrew from the Lincolnshire Football League just weeks into the new season.

The Reserves side finished third, having been in the frame for promotion for much of the season.