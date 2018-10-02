Market Rasen Town drop first points of season in Grainthorpe draw

Market Rasen Town FC dropped their first points of the season on Saturday when they were held to a draw at home to AFC Grainthorpe.

Having started their East Lincs Combination campaign under new joint-managers Thom Lingard and Ian Smith with three straight wins, the hosts made a flying start at Rase Park when Nathan Smith gave them a second-minute lead.

But they had to settle for a point after Cavan Campbell’s equaliser.

Town sit third, two points behind leaders Barnoldby and GB Kitchens who both made it four wins from four.

Town can change all that on Saturday when they travel to Barnoldby. Kick-off 2.30pm.