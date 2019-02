Market Rasen Town had to give up one of their cup interests on Saturday after conceding their Junior Challenge Cup quarter-final.

The walkover gave Division One side AFC Holton le Clay passage to the last four without kicking a ball.

Rasen are still alive in three cups, with a Town Trophy semi-final and Charity Cup quarter-final awaiting over the coming weekends.

Town are again in knockout action on Saturday when they head to East Coast Blades in round one of the E and M Trophy (ko 1.30pm).