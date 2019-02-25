Market Rasen Town concede latest cup tie

Market Rasen Town were eliminated from a cup without kicking a ball for the second time in three matches.

Having conceded their Junior Challenge Cup quarter-final at Holton-le-Clay earlier this month, Town were forced to follow the same path on Saturday, giving Louth Old Boys a walkover win in their Town Trophy semi-final.

After going out of the E and M Trophy the previous weekend, beaten 2-1 at east Coast Blades, Rasen still have another chance of silverware.

They are due to host Barnoldby in the quarter-finals of the Charity Cup on Saturday (2pm kick-off).