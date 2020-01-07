Market Rasen Town comeback hopes ended by Burgh in cup

Market Rasen Town started the new decade on a losing note with a narrow home defeat on Saturday.

As the East Lincs Combination returned after its three-week winter break, Town found themselves in cup action as they hosted Burgh Athletic in the EM Trophy.

The two sides are separated by just two places in Division Three, with Burgh sitting handily-placed in second.

But trailing 4-1 from the first leg of the tie, Town needed a fast start in the return fixture ay Rase park.

And they duly got it as leading scorer Kerim Djerbi struck in the 20th minute, taking his tally for the season to 12.

Hopes of a dramatic comeback were quashed, however, as a penalty from Scott Larkin and winner from substitute Lance Simons gave the visitors a 2-1 victory to complete a 6-2 aggregate win.

Rasen face another weekend on the sidelines, but return on Saturday, January 11 when they welcome GB Kitchens to Rase Park for a 2pm kick-off.