Market Rasen Town climb into top four with Somercotes win

Resurgent Market Rasen Town moved up into the top four of East Lincs Combination Division Three with a convincing victory on Saturday.

Town saw off North Somercotes United Reserves 3-0 at Rase Park to leapfrog their opponents into fourth position.

Leading scorer Kerim Djerbi gave the home side a slender 1-0 lead at half-time with a 15th-minute strike – his 14th goal of the campaign.

Any nerves were soothed with 17 minutes remaining when Ian Williams doubled the lead with his first goal of the season.

Alex Grimmett also got off the mark for the season when he wrapped up Rasen’s third league win in their last four matches with a third goal, six minutes from time.

Town take a break from league action on Saturday when they head to AFC Grainthorpe in the Junior Challenge Cup (kick-off 1.45pm).

They will take a 2-0 lead going into the second leg of the tie, with both teams vying for a place in the quarter-finals.