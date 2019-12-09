Market Rasen Town claim back-to-back league wins

Market Rasen Town moved up into the top four after seeing off basement side Louth Old Boys Vets 3-0 on Saturday.

Town’s first back-to-back league wins of the season lifted them up to fourth in East Lincs Combination Division Three, albeit eight points outside the top three frontrunners.

Leading scorer Kerim Djerbi gave Town a slender 1-0 half-time lead at Rase Park, scoring after 14 minutes, taking his season’s tally into double-figures with 10 for the campaign.

The lead was doubled 10 minutes into the second half through George Bennett’s sixth of the season.

And Tom Robinson capped the 3-0 win 12 minutes from time, netting for the second time this season.

On Saturday, Rasen play their final fixture before Christmas when they travel to Burgh Athletic for the first leg of their EM Trophy quarter-final.

Rasen: Oliver Adlam, Adam Baxter, George Bennett, Jake Bennett, Bradley Drinkhall (Liam Earley 75), Kerim Djerbi (Ross Cook 79), Alex Grimmett (Elliot Lomas 85), Jack Richards (Oni Smith 60), Tom Robinson, George Wootton, Sam Williams.