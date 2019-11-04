Market Rasen Town bow out of County Cup at Horncastle

There was to be no cup shock as Market Rasen Town succumbed to Lincolnshire League top-five side Horncastle Town on Saturday.

Rasen went into the Lincolnshire Junior Cup second-round tie as huge underdogs as they headed to the Wong.

Oni Smith is challenged by Glynn Powell EMN-190411-094319002

While Rasen currently ply their trade in Division Three of the East Lincs Combination, and in the early stages of a new side, they aced opponents who perenially finish in the higher reaches of the Lincolnshire League.

Horncastle have started this season with 14 points from their opening eight matches to sit fifth and went ahead after only four minutes through Jasper Caudwell.

Luke Blondel doubled the lead after 13 minutes and three minutes later added his second.

It was 4-0 inside 20 minutes when Caudwell struck his second, but it was Blondel who won the race to the hat-trick mark, making it 5-0 after 37 minutes.

Ross Cook tangles with an opponent EMN-190411-094330002

Stephen Brown fired a sixth for Horncastle minutes later and Michael Harness completed the first-half scoring a minute before the break.

As he had in the first half, Caudwell got the ball rolling after the break, to complete his treble after 53 minutes for 8-0.

Rasen managed to keep Horncastle’s rampant forward line at bay for 20 minutes until four goals in 10 minutes sealed the rout.

Jake O’Callaghan added the hosts ninth with 18 minutes left, and Brown got his second just three minutes later to bring up double-figures.

Tom Robinson in possession for Market Rasen EMN-190411-094340002

Glynn Powell got on the scoresheet two minutes later before Harness’ second completed a 12-0 win with eight minutes left.

Rasen will look to put the cup to the back of their minds and focus back on league business this weekend.

The Town defence faces another tough task on Saturday, hosting Division Three leaders Marsh Rovers who have a 100 per cent winning record from their opening five games and 39 goals.

Kick-off at Rase Park is 2pm.