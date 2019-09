Market Rasen Town FC remained winless this season in the East Lincs Combination after falling to defeat on the road om Saturday.

Town were beaten 3-1 at Division Three leaders AFC Grainthorpe who extended their 100 per cent start to the season.

Rasen have one point from three games and on Saturday head to bottom side North Somercotes United Reserves who have yet to pick up a point.

Kick-off is 2.30pm.