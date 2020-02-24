Market Rasen Town beaten as Marsh extend perfect record

Market Rasen Town’s three-match unbeaten run was brought to an end by title-chasing Marsh Rovers on Saturday.

The visitors arrived at Rase Park boasting a 100 per cent record in East Lincs Combination Division Three and chalked up their eighth straight league win as Town were defeated 3-0.

Rasen remained in fifth place ahead of a return trip to GB Kitchens on Saturday (kick-off 2pm), while Rovers stayed in second spot, four points off top spot but with two games in hand.

Town pushed the leaders close in the reverse fixture last month, but fell to the only goal of the game from Christian Fawcett.