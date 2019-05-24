Market Rasen footballers land league title with dominant season

Young footballers from Market Rasen Town FC’s junior section are celebrating an outstanding season which culminated in a league title.

Market Rasen’s under 15s side were crowned champions of the Mid Lincs Youth League with an impressive record of 18 wins from their 20 matches.

Celebrating their title - with non-alcoholic fizz! EMN-190524-101755002

The lads way back in August last year set their sights on promotion and confirmed this with time to spare when an away win at Colsterworth guaranteed them second place.

Having achieved their primary goal with four games left to play, they then set their sights on number one spot to become champions.

Their next game was a midweek evening home game against Hykeham Tigers, and at half-time Rasen had stormed into a three-goal lead.

As the match drew to a close in the fading light, the hosts eased to a 6–0 victory.

Throughout the season the team scored a staggering 126 goals from their 20 games, while only conceding 25 at the other end.

Their manager Karen Bett praised their commitment.

“The lads have been unbelievable this season – their attitude to the game, their opponents and referee is outstanding.

“They really are a credit to themselves, the club, their parents and the town.”

Coach Kevin Bett added: “The boys have been a pleasure to coach this year.

“Their desire to learn and to put into practice what they have worked on in training is great to see.”

The lads attended the Mid Lincs League presentation evening last weekend where they picked up their well-deserved trophies.

Andy Edser, who helps with coaching the team, said: “Given the effort the lads have put in this season, it was a proud moment seeing them on stage collecting their trophies.”

The club would like to thank V Parts and Ken Briggs who sponsor our kit, and Paul Sellars who provided the ties for the presentation.

Karen added: “Without the help from local businesses we really would struggle to kit the team out.”

The lads will start back training in June in preparation for next season’s life in the next tier.