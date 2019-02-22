Louth test next for the Zebras

Brigg Town Community Interest Club will be keen to get their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title charge back on track when they host basement boys Louth Town on Saturday.

While the Zebras sit saeven points behind leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves but with three games in hand, they missed out on the chance to apply more pressure at the weekend when they were beaten 3-0 at Wyberton.

Brigg found the Colts ready to prove a point following their 3-2 Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup semi-final defeat to them seven days earlier.

While Wyberton keeper James Doughty kept Brigg at bay, Nathan Wright (two) and Jason Wade were the matchwinners for the hosts.

Louth, picked up their first win in 10 matches on Saturday, winning 2-0 at Cleethorpes Town Reserves in the Challenge Cup.

Kick off at The Hawthorns will be at 3pm.