LINCS LEAGUE: Round-up

Jamie Lamming rounds up gameweek 10 in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League...

Lincoln Moorlands Railway came from a goal down to beat Brigg Town 3-1 to move them within six points of the league leaders.

Gainsborough Trinity continued their run of form with a 2-1 win away at Immingham Town, whilst Nettleham made it back-to-back league wins with a 3-1 victory at Ruston Sports.

Louth Town enjoyed a big away victory at Grimsby Borough Reserves and, in the only cup match of the weekend, Lincoln United bounced back to winning ways with a 5-0 thrashing of Wyberton.

Grimsby Borough Reserves 1 Louth Town 5

Louth recorded their second 5-1 win of the season away at Lucarlys Sports Ground to move two places up the table into 10th.

Robin Beecroft found the net twice to take his total to five for the season, whilst Rocky Rawlings, Ryan Kirk and Alex Aldrich also bagged goals to secure an excellent away day trip for the White Wolves.

Barraz scored from the penalty spot for the hosts who slip to ninth after back to back defeats.

Immingham Town 1 Gainsborough Trinity Reserves 2

Immingham Town failed to make it four wins on the bounce, as Gainsborough Trinity extend their unbeaten run to six with another 2-1 away win.

Once again it was Joel Chapman and Zach Cashburn in the goals for the Holy Blues, who now move to within just three points of Brigg Town at the top of the table.

Scott Raworth scored The Pilgrims only goal for his first of the season.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3 Brigg Town CIC 1

Two of the favorites for the title met at the Moorlands Sports Ground, but it was the hosts who came away with the bragging rights on this occasion as they came from behind to win 3-1 against the league leaders.

Sam East opened his account for the season after just six minutes for The Zebras, but they were pegged back just minutes later when Josh Martin scored from the penalty spot.

An own goal gave Moorlands a lead three minutes into the second half.

The third came from Josh Raby in the final minute of normal time to seal all three points the Moorlands, who are now the only team yet to lose this season, and move into fourth place with several games in hand over the teams above them.

Ruston Sports 1 Nettleham 3

Nettleham’s short trip across the city of Lincoln turned out to be a fruitful one, as goals from Adam Croft (two), and Kieran Adams were enough to beat last years champions by three goals to one.

Ben McDowell found the net for Rustons who have already tasted defeat three times in home fixtures this season.

The results sees Sports drop one place to fifth while Nettleham move up two places to eighth.

Lincoln United Reserves 5 Wyberton 0

Lincoln United made no mistake in bouncing back after last weekend’s defeat to Brigg Town, as they scored five without reply against Wyberton in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

Goals from Jack Wilkinson, Joe Silson, Callum Hill, Charlie Scales and an own goal saw the Whites cruise into the next round of the competiton where they will face Grimsby Borough Reserves.