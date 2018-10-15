LINCS LEAGUE: Round-up

Jamie Lamming rounds-up gameweek nine in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League...

Brigg Town CIC moved back to the summit of the Lincs League after completing their first league double of the season with a narrow 2-1 victory over Lincoln United Development on a blustery day at Ashby Avenue.

In the only other league fixture of the weekend, a ruthless Horncastle Town display saw them turn over a young Spalding United side by 13 goals to nil.

Eight of the other teams were in Supplementary Cup action this weekend.

Round one of the competition saw Gainsborough Trinity Reserves, Immingham Town, Lincoln Moorlands Railway, and Nettleham all progress into the next round.

Horncastle Town 13 Spalding United Development 0

Unlucky for some, maybe, but not for Horncastle Town who put 13 goals past basement side Spalding United Development without reply.

The hosts had scored just 11 goals in their previous seven league fixtures, but the young Tulips side, who had kept their scorelines respectable in recent weeks, were unable to do so on this occasion as the floodgates opened.

Eight Horncastle players capitalised, particularly Michael Harness, who scored four.

His goals were accompanied by braces from Jack Wood and Jac Wright, along with five other scorers - Nadir Boulaird, Jasper Caudwell, Scott Lowman and Mickey Stones.

Both sides meet again on The Wong this coming Saturday in round one of the Supplementary Cup.

Lincoln United Reserves 1 Brigg Town CIC 2

First half goals from Reece Moody and Jack Tierney were enough to secure an important victory for Brigg Town, who reclaim top spot on goal difference.

Their 2-0 lead was halved just minutes into the second period thanks to Josh Barkle, but despite pushing for an equaliser the visitors’ defence stood strong to earn their side all three points and increase their winning streak to seven games in all competitions.

The two sides meet again in just two weeks, this time at the Hawthorns Stadium, in Supplementary Cup action.

Gainsborough Trinity Reserves 5 Ruston Sports 0

Gainsborough Trinity made amends for their loss in the league at Rustons Sports at the beginning of September as they cruised into round two with an emphatic 5-0 win.

This defeat is also Rustons biggest defeat since December 2016.

Trinity will now meet Horncastle Town in the next round of the competition, with the date yet to be confirmed.

Immingham Town 3 Grimsby Borough Reserves 2

More than 200 fans turned out to watch this derby game as Immingham Town made their return to a refurbished Blossom Way faclity.

Carl Price delivered the goods once again with a brace, whilst Daniel Simpson scored his second of the season.

Charlie Lofts and Brad Elliott were on target for Borough, but it wasn’t enough as Immingham edged out the visitors by three goals to two.

The Pilgrims face a tricky trip to Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the next round round.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway 2 Cleethorpes Town Reserves 0

Moorlands earned their place in the next round of the Supplementary Cup with a solid home win over Cleethorpes Town Reserves.

Joe Ayres and Josh Raby provided the Moors goals to extend their sides unbeaten run to five games.

Nettleham 4 Louth Town 2

Once again it was Jack Higginson in goals for the Nettles.

His second hat-trick of the season assured his side a place in the next round of the cup, as Louth were only able to find two goals in response through Rawlings and Chapman.

Nettleham will now meet Wyberton in second round next month.