LINCS LEAGUE: Round-up

Jamie Lamming rounds up action from the third game week in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

Wyberton took the plaudits this weekend at The Causeway as they ripped up the early form books beating Cleethorpes Town Reserves by four goals to one.

Lincoln United United Reserves caused an upset on The Wong, beating Horncastle Town 2-1 thanks to a Jack Wilkinson brace, whilst Brigg Town scored five for the second week running at home to Spalding United Development.

Elsewhere, Grimsby Borough Reserves won the bragging rights over Immingham in the North East Lincolnshire derby, Ruston Sports scored two without reply against Gainsborough Trinity Reserves and Nettleham got their season underway with a win away at Louth Town.

In FA Vase action Lincoln Moorlands Railway exited the competition at the first round qualifying losing 3-1 at home to Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Brigg Town moved top of the Lincolnshire League table after a convincing 5-0 victory over bottom side Spalding United.

Cameron Hill’s early brace gave the visitors a mountain to climb.

Reece Moody scored from the spot and Jake Reed added a fourth just before half time.

Moody added another to his tally in the second half taking his record to five in three games.

It’s now three consecutive defeats for The Tulips who will now have to wait until September 16 for their next fixture.

Grimsby Borough Reserves beat Immingham Town 1-0, a single Charlie Lofts goal was enough to separate the two North East Lincs sides, ensuring back-to-back victories after an opening day to the season to forget.

In contrast, it’s now back-to-back defeats for The Pilgrims.

The Whites move up to second place in the table with an impressive away day victory at Horncastle Town.

The Wongers led at the half way stage after Boulaid found the net, but persistence and hard work paid off for the visitors who leveled and then took the lead thanks to a Jack Wilkinson brace.

Horncastle have the opportunity to bounce back to winning ways when they face Louth Town on Wednesday evening, whilst United travel to The Hawthorns to play the league leaders Brigg Town CIC.

A Jack Higginson hat-trick ensured Nettleham took all three points in the opening fixture of their league campaign as they made the trip to Louth Town.

The White Wolves’ goals came from Paul Coulam and an own goal.

Louth visit The Wong in midweek in search of the first win of the season.

Ruston Sports recorded their first victory of the season with a solid 2-0 victory at home to Gainsborough.

James Mackinder and Tom Cass were on target for the defending champions making it back to back defeats for the Gainsborough side.

Wyberton versus Cleethorpes saw two sides meet who have had contrasting starts to the season.

The Owls, two wins from two, and Wyberton two losses.

Despite the visitors taking the lead after just three minutes through Ben Sibbick, Wyberton rolled their sleeves up and went in at the break 2-1 up after goals from Craig Parker and Daniel White.

Nathan Wright added a third just after the break and Curtis Revell rounded things off scoring minutes before the final whistle.

In the FA Vase, Lincoln Moorlands Railway lost 3-1 to Kimberley Miners Welfare.

Moorlands fell behind against the Nottinghamshire-based side after just 17 minutes.

The hosts missed a penalty just before the break to level things but Robbie Smith did find an equaliser on the hour mark.

Kimberley scored a free kick on the with just 10 minutes remaining and as the moors pushed for a late goal to level the proceedings, the visitors got a third to book their place in the next round of the competition.