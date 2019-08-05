LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s action...

Woodhall Spa consolidated their place at the top of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League table with the highest score of the day at Market Deeping, while Bourne moved into second following victory over Lindum.

But the tightest game was lower down the table, where Boston visited Louth badly needing points to stay in touch with the teams above them.

Louth elected to bat and got off to a very slow start, only just over 50 runs coming off the first 20 overs.

Coming in at three, Richard Bell, partnered first by Graham West then by Primosh Perera, gradually pushed the run rate up then shared a productive partnership with Jason Collinson.

Bell was out for 53 with the total on 167 and Collinson went on to make 47 and help the final score to 209 for seven.

Boston got off to a better start despite losing a wicket on 10.

William Tether and stand-in captain Jonny Cheer put on 75 for the second wicket and at the halfway stage of the innings the score was 100 for two.

But from 136 for three, three wickets fell for only 12 runs and when Cheer was out for 91 to make it 181 for eight with the overs running out, Louth looked to have the upper hand.

Enter veterans Paul Deans and Paul Tether who, with 110 years between them, nevertheless poached quick singles until, with eight balls to go, 10 runs were needed for victory.

With seven runs needed, Deans was run out but Tim Bell proved equal to the task and he and Tether took Boston over the line with one ball to spare.

An unbeaten 70 from Henry Wilson and 60 from Jack Timby helped Woodhall Spa to 262 for six, Timby sharing a second wicket stand of 74 with Harsha Vithana and Wilson putting on 83 for fifth with Jack Luffman (40).

Joe Irving took two Market Deeping wickets and Alex King one to reduce the home side to 57 for three and the fourth fell to Tom Caswell on 60 but Deeping’s middle order dug in, led by Sam Malton with 45 and when the final wicket fell in the 49 th over, the score had reached 181, King with four for 40.

Matthew Kidd took five for 29 for Bourne as Lindum were bowled out for 151 after losing their first three wickets for 31 runs.

Bourne then found themselves 26 for three but opener Jordan Temple was still there and with Peter Morgan took the score to 74 before being joined by Steve Crossley. Temple was out for 37 with the score on 100 but Crossley’s 42 took Bourne near to victory which came in the 42nd over.

The highest overall score was at Bracebridge Heath where two Sri Lankans were the mainstays of each innings.

Sleaford were invited to batting and openers Dakota Rogers and Aayush Patel put on 53 for the first wicket then Patel and Chamara Kapugadera put on 73 for the 2nd wicket.

Patel fell for 52 but Kapugadera batted through innings to make an unbeaten 123 as Sleaford ended on 255 for four.

Bracebridge suffered an early blow, losing a wicket on one but Will Carter and Samansiri Hannadige put on 143 for the second wicket. Carter went for 48 and but like his Sleaford counterpart, Hannadige also batted to the end, making 129 no and hitting a six to complete the run chase off the last ball of 47th over.

Results: Louth 209 -7 (R Bell 53), Boston 210-9 (Cheer 91); Lindum 151 (Kidd 5-29), Bourne 153-7; Sleaford 255-4 (Kapugedara 123no, Patel 52), Bracebridge Heath 259-7 (Hannadige 129no); Woodhall Spa 262-6 (Timby 60, Wilson 70no) , Market Deeping 181.