League leaders too strong for Market Rasen Town U16s

Following a midweek 2-2 draw at Horncastle, Market Rasen Town U16s faced a weekend double-header as their hectic end-of-season schedule continued apace.

Rasen were awarded the points for a walkover on Saturday when opponents East Coast were unable to get a full team together and conceded the match.

The second game of the weekend came on Sunday with a trip to Grantham, who had won earlier in the week to go top of the league.

Both teams played some good football and tried to break each other down, but the visitors were caught on the back foot when Grantham went ahead after 10 minutes and soon added a second following a mistake between the Rasen defence and goalkeeper.

The Town attack seemed to be having an off-day with every shot going high, wide or straight at the keeper.

And more misery was to follow as Grantham grabbed their third before half-time.

The 2nd half started in exactly the same fashion as the first, with both teams evenly-matched but Rasen struggling in front of goal.

The home side made them pay for it as they added a fourth before another mix-up between defence and keeper, handed them a fifth.

The last 20 minutes saw Rasen create more chances and Ryan Carr’s switch from central defender to left wing saw him pop up at the far post to score a consolation.

But it just wasn’t Rasen’s day and it was confirmed with five minutes left when Grantham made it 6-1.

Rasen have two games left, both against North Lindum Hawks United, tonight (Wednesday) ahead of the reverse fixture on Friday.